Pak again rakes up Kashmir issue at UN, wants review of related resolutions

has again raked up the issue at the Security Council and accused it of "selectively" implementating its resolution on the matter. Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, sought periodic review of the implementation of the Security Council's decades-old resolution on the issue. "Nothing undermines the credibility of the Council more than 'selective' implementation of its resolutions," Lodhi said during an open debate of the Security Council on its working methods. "The Council should therefore periodically review implementation of its resolutions, especially on longstanding issues like the Jammu and dispute," she said. She said the failure of the Council to enforce its own resolutions "undercuts not just the Council's standing in the world, but the as well". According to the top Pakistani diplomat, the best way to enhance the democratic and representative character of the Security Council is to reinforce this norm of accountability, and not to support any actions that threaten to undermine or reverse these ideals. The Council, she said, should be more transparent and balanced in the working of its subsidiary organs. Elected members should have a more equitable representation on these organs. is opposed to any third-party intervention in resolving the issue while has continuously sought mediation to sort out the differences. often raises the issue at various international platforms.