Pak Army says it killed 2 Indian soldiers; Indian Army rejects claim

Pakistan Army troops neutralised Indian post which targeted a minor along LOC

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans patrol near Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch (Photo: PTI)

Pakistan Army today said that at least two Indian soldiers were killed when it destroyed an army post that was used to kill a minor across the Line of Control, a claim rejected by the Indian Army as "baseless". Eight-year-old Ayan was killed in Jajot village due to fire allegedly by the Indian troops, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army. "Pakistan Army troops neutralised Indian post which targeted a minor along LOC.

Two Indian soldiers killed," it claimed. In New Delhi, an Indian Army source rejected the Pakistan Army's claim as "baseless".

First Published: Mon, February 19 2018. 23:30 IST

