Pak Army seeks 'actionable evidence' on charge of beheading Indian soldiers

Incident evoked sharp reaction from India; Arun Jaitley said such attacks don't even take place during war

Army on Tuesday asked to produce "actionable evidence" on its claim that a Pakistani special forces team sneaked across the Line of Control (LoC), beheaded two Indian security personnel and mutilated their bodies.



The issue was discussed during a hotline contact between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of and this morning to defuse the tension.



" rejected Indian allegations of ceasefire violation and of bodies of Indian soldiers," according to a statement issued by the army.



DGMO Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza told his Indian counterpart Lt Gen A K Bhatt that neither occurred in the Sector (pointed out by in the allegation), nor crossing of the by Pakistanis troops have taken place.



" Army is a professional military outfit and upholds the highest standards of conduct. Allegations of are an Indian attempt to divert the attention of world from situation within the Valley," Mirza claimed.



A junior commissioned officer and a head constable were killed and their bodies mutilated by the army team which sneaked about 250 metres into the Indian territory along the in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.



Pakistan's border action team crossed into the Indian side as the Army launched heavy rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts in the Krishna Ghati sector.



The DGMO asked his Indian counterpart to provide "actionable evidence" related to the incident and urged the to look inwards to probe the incident, the army statement said.



He said that was fully committed to maintain peace and tranquillity along the He accused Indian troops of continuously targeting innocent civilians on and apprised the Indian General that continuity of such action would invite appropriate response.



"Any misadventure shall be appropriately responded at a place and time of own choosing," the DGMO warned.



The DGMOs contact followed after the local commanders level hotline contact was established last night at Rawlakot- Poonch sector on between the army authorities of the two countries, the army statement said.



Local commanders of also told Indian counterpart that no was committed by their side.



"Indian counterpart was told that there has been no from side nor of Indian soldiers' bodies. Indian authorities were told that there is unnecessary media hype following the allegations," the army said.



The statement also said that remains fully committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the and expects the same from the other side.



Army said it hopes prudence is exercised and no steps are taken that may lead to the vitiating of the environment and affect peace along



The incident evoked a sharp reaction from with Defence Minister saying such attacks do not even take place during war and that the whole country has full faith in the armed forces.



"Bodies of soldiers being mutilated is an extreme form of barbaric act. Government of strongly condemns this act. The whole country has full faith in our armed forces which will react appropriately to the act," Jaitley had said.

Press Trust of India