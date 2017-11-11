Pak asks Punjab province officials to ensure 'foolproof security' for Saeed

Pakistani authorities have written to the home department asking it to take stringent measures for the security of detained Hafiz Saeed, claiming a "foreign intelligence agency" had planned to kill him.



In the letter, the Counter Terrorism Authority said the foreign spy agency had paid Rs 80 million to two activists of a banned outfit for the assassination of



It asked the home department to ensure foolproof security for the (JuD) chief.has been under house arrest in since January 30 under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.The home department last month had extended his detention for another 30 days (till November 26) under public safety law.The department's notification had said, "There is apprehension that shall create a law and order situation upon release".The has already been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014. The chief carries a reward of $10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities.