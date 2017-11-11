JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

United Airlines cancels Delhi flights on air quality concerns
Business Standard

Pak asks Punjab province officials to ensure 'foolproof security' for Saeed

Saeed has been under house arrest in Lahore since January 30 under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

Hafiz Saeed
In this April 3, 2012, file photo, Hafiz Mohammed Saeed, chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawwa and founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba talks with the Associated Press in Islamabad, Pakistan. Photo: PTI

Pakistani authorities have written to the Punjab home department asking it to take stringent measures for the security of detained Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, claiming a "foreign intelligence agency" had planned to kill him.

In the letter, the National Counter Terrorism Authority said the foreign spy agency had paid Rs 80 million to two activists of a banned outfit for the assassination of Saeed.


It asked the Punjab home department to ensure foolproof security for the Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief.

Saeed has been under house arrest in Lahore since January 30 under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

The home department last month had extended his detention for another 30 days (till November 26) under public safety law.

The department's notification had said, "There is apprehension that Saeed shall create a law and order situation upon release".

The JuD has already been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014. The JuD chief carries a reward of $10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities.

First Published: Sat, November 11 2017. 18:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements