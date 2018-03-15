Pak foreign minister says not expecting improvement in ties with India

is not expecting improvement in relations with due to the frequent ceasefire violations by India, Muhammad said today, amid a fresh war of words over the alleged harassment of Pakistani diplomatic staff in

Asif's statement comes a day after cross-border firing injured two people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Dawn newspaper reported.

" is violating ceasefire agreement time and again on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary. In such circumstances we are not expecting improvement in relations between the two countries," was quoted as saying by state-run Radio

has summonned Indian diplomats here several times this year, alleging ceasefire violations by Indian forces.

Last month, the Foreign Office had claimed that Indian forces had committed more than 190 ceasefire violations since the start of 2018, killing 13 civilians and injuring 65 others through the use of heavy mortars and automatic weapons.

But has made it clear to that the onus is on to create a conducive atmosphere for dialogue between the two countries.

"Any meaningful dialogue can be held only in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence. Onus is on to create such a conducive atmosphere. will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross-border terrorism," for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir had said in Parliament earlier this month.

Ahir said has been asked to abide by its commitment not to allow any territory under its control to be used against in any manner, to respect the sanctity of the International Boundary and Line of Control and to adhere to the 2003 understanding on ceasefire along the International Boundary and the LoC to maintain peace and tranquility.

Asif's comments came as the Foreign Office claimed that the staff and their families have been facing "harassment, intimidation and outright violence" from Indian state agencies in recent weeks.