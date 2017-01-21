Pak hands over Indian soldier who strayed across LoC after surgical strike

Chandu Babulal Chavan, 22, returned through the land transit route of Attari-Wagah border

today handed over to India its soldier who had inadvertently crossed the LoC hours after the army's in September last year.



The BSF handed him over to the Army which took him to an undisclosed location.



Chavan, posted with 37 Rashtriya Rifles, had mistakenly crossed the boundary in hours after India's surgical strikes on terrorist bases across the LoC.



Chavan's brother Bhushan Chavan, who is also a soldier, said he is thankful to the army for its effort.



"I am thankful to DGMO and army for the efforts they have made. I am never going to forget this. I am also a soldier and will continue to do my duty with full honesty till my last breath," he said.



"I am grateful to the villagers and everybody who prayed for not just my brother but for a soldier of this country," Bhushan said.



Chavan belongs to Borvihir village in Dhule district of Maharashtra. His grandmother had died of shock following the news of his capture by Pakistani troops.

Press Trust of India