Pak must ensure its soil not used for terror attacks against neighbours: US

A top US commander has asked to ensure that its soil is not used for any terrorist attack against the neighbours.



United States Central Command (CENTCOM) commander General Joseph Votel this week led a delegation to This was General Votel's third visit to as commander.



During the visit, he called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Hayat and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa."In his discussions with Pakistani leaders, he emphasised that all parties must work to ensure that Pakistani soil is not used to plan or conduct terrorist attacks against its neighbours," the here said.also underlined the need to further strengthen US and Pakistani military-to-military relations as the two nations work together to ensure greater regional security and stability."This visit allowed the General to gain an increased understanding of the counter- and counter-insurgency efforts the Pakistani government has made over the years to achieve our shared objectives," the Embassy said in a statement.called on Prime Minister Abbasi on Saturday during which the premier underscored that had an important stake in peace and stability in Afghanistan as has suffered the most due to conflict in that country.Abbasi raised the Kashmir issue with Votel.The Prime Minister agreed with on the importance of working closely to address issues of regional concerns.