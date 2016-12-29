Pak PM Nawaz Sharif writes to Sushma Swaraj wishing her speedy recovery

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj underwent a kidney transplant recently

Prime Minister has wished speedy recovery to External Affairs Minister who underwent a kidney transplant recently.



According to official sources, Sharif wrote a letter to Swaraj wishing her quick recovery.



The External Affairs Minister had undergone a kidney transplant at AIIMS on December 10 and was discharged on December 19 from the hospital.

Press Trust of India