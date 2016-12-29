Pak PM Nawaz Sharif writes to Sushma Swaraj wishing her speedy recovery

-
Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has wished speedy recovery to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who underwent a kidney transplant recently.
According to official sources, Sharif wrote a letter to Swaraj wishing her quick recovery.
The External Affairs Minister had undergone a kidney transplant at AIIMS on December 10 and was discharged on December 19 from the hospital.
