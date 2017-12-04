Pak police arrests youth for writing 'Hindustan Zindabad' on wall

Expressing love for the word Hindustan, a Pakistani youth was arrested by in

Seeing "Hindustan Zindabad" written on the wall of a house in the Nara Amazai area of Haripur infuriated the local community, the daily Express news reported on Monday.

According to police, Sajid Shah had been booked for under section 505 of the Pakistani Penal Code. A officer said that Shah had written on the outer wall of his home in Nara Amazi.

People told him to remove the slogan as it hurt their pride, the SHO said. Some people took pictures of the wall and emailed them to senior officials.

"We have booked the young man on orders from the high-ups", he said, refusing to comment further.

Hindustan -- the Persian name for -- now commonly being referred as after in 1947.