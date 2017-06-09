Pak's spy agency ISI planning 'major terror attack' in India: IB alert

Pakistan's spy agency is planning a major terror strike in Jammu & Kashmir, as four terrorists have already infiltrated into from the border, according to an Intelligence Bureau (IB) input shared with the state governments.

The input, a copy of which is with IANS, warns that the planned Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) attack may take place within the next 15 days in Kathua near Jammu and Gurdaspur and Pathankot in

"The is planning a major terrorist attack in Kathua, Gurdaspur and Pathankot. In this regard, four terrorists have already infiltrated into through Bamtal sector a few days ago," says the undated note shared with governments in and earlier this week.

The says that the "terrorists" were now waiting for arms and ammunition to be supplied from and a drug peddler was being used as a courier.

"They (the terrorists) are waiting for the supply of arms and ammunition to be provided by the The has also hired a drug courier to hand over the consignment of arms and ammunition to these terrorists within next 15 days," says the note, asking the governments and security agencies to take "necessary preventive and precautionary measures as deemed fit".

Pathankot had earlier been the centre of a major terror strike by four Pakistani terrorists who crossed over from and launched a nearly three-day bomb and gun attack on an Indian Air Force base in the border town.

Seven security personnel were killed in January 2, 2016, assault that broke down planned talks between and

blamed Pakistan's Jaish-e-Mohammed, an ISI-supported terror group, for the Pathankot attack.