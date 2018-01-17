JUST IN
Pak slams Netanyahu's India visit, says both nations have anti-Islam nexus

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart will jointly hold a roadshow in Gujarat today.

ANI  |  Islamabad [Pakistan] 

Benjamin Netanyahu, Narendra Modi
Benjamin Netanyahu with his Indian counterpart 

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to India, saying both India and Israel have anti-Islam nexus.

Asif, in an interview to a private channel, said that both the countries have a connection as they have occupied Muslim territories - India has occupied Kashmir, while Israel is occupying a vast area of Palestine, reported Radio Pakistan.

He further accused India of the mass killing of Muslims in Gujarat.

Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu is on a six-day official visit to India.

