Pak slams Netanyahu's India visit, says both nations have anti-Islam nexus

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to India, saying both India and Israel have anti-Islam nexus.
Asif, in an interview to a private channel, said that both the countries have a connection as they have occupied Muslim territories - India has occupied Kashmir, while Israel is occupying a vast area of Palestine, reported Radio Pakistan.
He further accused India of the mass killing of Muslims in Gujarat.
Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu is on a six-day official visit to India.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart will jointly hold a roadshow in Gujarat today.
