Pak troops open fire at LoC posts in Kashmir's Poonch; Army Captain injured

Pakistani troops opened fire at Indian posts along the (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's district today, injuring an Captain, officials said. "There was a ceasefire violation by the They resorted to firing along the LoC in Chakan Da Bagh area in this evening," a force official said. The injured Captain has been hospitalised, they said. The Indian troops retaliated and the exchange of fire continued till late night, they said. The latest violation of the ceasefire came a day after seven Pakistani men, including a Major, were killed and four others injured in retaliatory action by the Indian in Authorities had on Monday suspended the cross-LoC bus service between Chakan Da Bagh and Rawalakot, following heightened tension on the LoC.