Pak troops target Indian posts, violate ceasefire along LoC

Pakistani troops on Monday targeted Indian posts at two places along the (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of but there were no casualties.



"Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by firing towards our positions at Chath-Khadi Saidapora and Taad in Tangdhar sector at around 2.20 am," an army official said.



He said the firing lasted for more than an hour but there were no casualties.This was the second by the Pakistani troops in north Kashmir in the past 24 hours.Yesterday, three were injured in Pakistani firing in Uri sector.