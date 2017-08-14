Pak troops target Indian posts, violate ceasefire along LoC

-
Pakistani troops on Monday targeted Indian posts at two places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir but there were no casualties.
"Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by firing towards our positions at Chath-Khadi Saidapora and Taad in Tangdhar sector at around 2.20 am," an army official said.
He said the firing lasted for more than an hour but there were no casualties.
This was the second ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops in north Kashmir in the past 24 hours.
Yesterday, three soldiers were injured in Pakistani firing in Uri sector.
