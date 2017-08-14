TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Pallekele Test: Ashwin, Shami script historic win as India beat Sri Lanka
Business Standard

Pak troops target Indian posts, violate ceasefire along LoC

Yesterday, 3 soldiers were injured in Pakistan firing in Uri sector

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

army, BSF, soldiers, LOC, security, forces, jawans
Representative Image

Pakistani troops on Monday targeted Indian posts at two places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir but there were no casualties.

"Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by firing towards our positions at Chath-Khadi Saidapora and Taad in Tangdhar sector at around 2.20 am," an army official said.


He said the firing lasted for more than an hour but there were no casualties.

This was the second ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops in north Kashmir in the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, three soldiers were injured in Pakistani firing in Uri sector.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements