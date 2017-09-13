Pak troops violate ceasefire along LoC, IB in Jammu, Poonch

Pakistani troops on Wednesday violated the twice by firing and shelling along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district and the (LoC) in Poonch, prompting retaliation from the security forces.



rangers resorted to small arms firing on Brahman Bella and Raipur border outposts along the border in Pargwal sector of the Akhnoor belt in Jammu from 1515 hours today, a police officer said.



At 1545 hours, Pak rangers also fired mortar shells along IB, he said adding that the BSF retaliated.There was no loss of life or injury to any one so far, he said.The Army resorted to firing and shelling on Indian posts along the in Mankote, Sabjian and Digwar areas in from 1500 hours onwards, another officer said.Pakistani forces have violated the several times in recent days, officials said. Incidents of violation by have increased sharply this year.Till August 1, there were 285 such violations by the Army, while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to Army figures.