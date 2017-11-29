JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Ivanka Trump concludes two-day trip to India, visits Golconda Fort

VVPATs to be used in Gujarat, all future elections: CEC Achal Kumar Joti
Business Standard

Pak violates ceasefire for 3rd consecutive day in J&K's Poonch district

Pakistan forces had yesterday breached the truce in the Sunderbani police station area

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Army, BSF jawans

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire for the third consecutive day today by targeting Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively, a defence spokesperson said.


"The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from small arms, automatics and mortars from 1430 hours in the Poonchsector along the Line of Control," he said.

The exchange of fire continued till 1545 hours, he said.

Pakistan forces had yesterday breached the truce in the Sunderbani police station area.

On November 27, Pakistani troops opened fire in the Jhangar forward area in Rajouri.

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire for three consecutive days from November 15 to 17 in Jammu and Poonch.

First Published: Wed, November 29 2017. 18:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements