Pak will accept ICJ's decision on Kulbhushan Jadhav, says Punjab minister

Rana Sanaullah's statement is in conflict with statement of Pak has not accept ICJ's jurisdiction

Pakistan's province Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said would accept the decision of the International of Justice on the Indian prisoner on death row



His statement was in conflict with that of the foreign office which said does not accept ICJ's jurisdiction in matters related to the security.



"We will accept the decision of ICJ on Kulbhushan," Sanaullah told reporters at the Assembly.



"Although Kulbhushan's case does not fall in the jurisdiction of the ICJ but accepts its decision," he said.



The minister further said has strong evidence of Kulbhushan's involvement in espionage.



Foreign Office spokesman had said has been "trying to hide its real face" by taking the case of Jadhav to ICJ.



"The real face of will be exposed before the world," he told the state-run Television.



Jadhav, 46, has confessed his crimes of sabotage, and subversion activities not only once but twice, he said.



Zakaria said has already informed the ICJ that it does not accept its jurisdiction in matters related to the security.



On the other hand, opposition parties in blamed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for securing 'relief' to alleged Indian spy Jadhav.



"Indian industrialist Sajjan Jandil's secret meeting with Sharif in Murree (a hill resort near Islamabad) paid off. It was outcome of post-Jindal visit. The game of Sharifs- was on. We could have withdrawn our consent to automatic acceptance of ICJ jurisdiction," Imran Khan's Tahreek Insaf senior leader Shireen Mazari said.



"We did not explain our appeal and review system to show there was no urgency - we simply said Kulbhushan would be executed in August 2017. We did not prepare our case at all once. We decided to go before ICJ so we lost on each point raised by including urgency of matter," she said.



Mizari said more shocking part is that Pakistan's case was actually argued by Director General South Asia of MFA Dr Muhammad Faisal despite presence of lawyers.

Press Trust of India