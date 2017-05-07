Pakistan accuses India of injuring 4 civilians in LoC crossfire

on Sunday claimed that its four civilians were injured in cross- firing by Indian forces.

The Army alleged that the Indian troops on Saturday resorted to firing in Nakiyal sector at the Line of Control in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

"Indian troops committed and targeted civilians with mortars in village Thruti. Four civilians were injured," a spokesman of the army said.

The injured included two women, a 12-year-old boy and a man, the spokesman said.

"Pakistani troops effectively responded to silent Indian firing," the spokesman said.

On Saturday, in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, a policeman and a wanted militant of Lashker-e-Taiba terror group were among five persons killed when terrorists made an attempt to ambush a police party.