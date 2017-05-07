TRENDING ON BS
Pakistan accuses India of injuring 4 civilians in LoC crossfire

Pak forces alleged Indian troops, on Sat, violated ceasefire agreement in Nakiyal sector

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan
(Photo: Reuters)

Pakistan on Sunday claimed that its four civilians were injured in cross-LoC firing by Indian forces.

The Pakistan Army alleged that the Indian troops on Saturday resorted to firing in Nakiyal sector at the Line of Control in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

"Indian troops committed ceasefire violation and targeted civilians with mortars in village Thruti. Four civilians were injured," a spokesman of the army said.

The injured included two women, a 12-year-old boy and a man, the spokesman said.

"Pakistani troops effectively responded to silent Indian firing," the spokesman said.

On Saturday, in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, a policeman and a wanted militant of Lashker-e-Taiba terror group were among five persons killed when terrorists made an attempt to ambush a police party.

