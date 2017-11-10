Pakistan allows Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet wife on 'humanitarian grounds'

on Friday announced that the wife of alleged Indian Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a military court, can meet him "purely on humanitarian grounds".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a Note Verbale to this effect was sent to the Indian High Commission here on Friday.

"The government of has decided to arrange a meeting of Commander with his wife, in Pakistan, purely on humanitarian grounds," a two-para statement from the ministry said.

has said that Jadhav, allegedly an officer with the Indian Navy and attached to the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was arrested on March 3, 2016 after he crossed illegally into

Friday's statement said had "confessed" in a Pakistani court "that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organise espionage, terrorist and sabotage activities aimed at destabilizing and waging war against Pakistan".