Pakistan allows Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet wife on 'humanitarian grounds'

-
ALSO READPakistan govt wants ICJ to rehear Kulbhushan Jadhav case amid anger at home Hang Kulbhushan Jadhav immediately, says petition filed in Pak SC Jadhav hearing LIVE: India's application is misconceived, says Pak at ICJ Full text: Feel ashamed, seek pardon, says Kulbhushan Jadhav in confession video Pak to file plea in ICJ, says will 'forcefully' defend stand on Kulbhushan
-
Pakistan on Friday announced that the wife of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a military court, can meet him "purely on humanitarian grounds".
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a Note Verbale to this effect was sent to the Indian High Commission here on Friday.
"The government of Pakistan has decided to arrange a meeting of Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav with his wife, in Pakistan, purely on humanitarian grounds," a two-para statement from the ministry said.
Islamabad has said that Jadhav, allegedly an officer with the Indian Navy and attached to the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was arrested on March 3, 2016 after he crossed illegally into Pakistan.
Friday's statement said Jadhav had "confessed" in a Pakistani court "that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organise espionage, terrorist and sabotage activities aimed at destabilizing and waging war against Pakistan".
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU