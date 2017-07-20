Pakistan army posts video claiming it has destroyed Indian bunker

The Army has claimed to destroy an Indian post in relation to a by



In a tweet posted by Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the official spokesperson of Armed Forces, the purported video shows a bunker being destroyed.

PR 370/17 Ref

Clip showing Pak Army's response to Indian CFV today. Every CFV shall get such aggressive & effective response! pic.twitter.com/7LwYjdB9Yq — Maj (@OfficialDGISPR) July 19, 2017

Earlier, the Foreign Office summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to protest against alleged Indian violations of the Line of Control (LoC).

Director General (SA and SAARC) Dr. Mohammad Faisal handed over a letter of protest to Singh, reports Geo News.

The military's media wing, (ISPR), has alleged Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing on Sunday and targetted a Army vehicle across the Line of Control (LoC).

This is the third time in this month that the Indian envoy has been summoned by the authorities.

Earlier on July 8 and July 9, the Foreign Office summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations along the LoC, claiming that civilians were killed in firing by the Indian troops.