Business Standard

Pakistan army posts video claiming it has destroyed Indian bunker

The Pakistan military's media wing has alleged Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing on Sunday

ANI  |  Islamabad [Pakistan] 

Indian Army soldiers patrol near Line of Control
Army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, in Pallanwal sector, about 75 kilometers from Jammu

The Pakistan Army has claimed to destroy an Indian post in relation to a ceasefire violation by India.

In a tweet posted by Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the official spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces, the purported video shows a bunker being destroyed.

 

 

 

Earlier, the Pakistan Foreign Office summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to protest against alleged Indian violations of the Line of Control (LoC).

Director General (SA and SAARC) Dr. Mohammad Faisal handed over a letter of protest to Singh, reports Geo News.

The Pakistan military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), has alleged Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing on Sunday and targetted a Pakistan Army vehicle across the Line of Control (LoC).

This is the third time in this month that the Indian envoy has been summoned by the Pakistan authorities.

Earlier on July 8 and July 9, the Pakistan Foreign Office summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations along the LoC, claiming that civilians were killed in firing by the Indian troops.

