Pakistan Army resorts to heavy shelling on LoC

Pak initiated small arms and automatic gunfire, with the use of 82 mm mortars: Indian Officials

IANS  |  Jammu 

Indian army
Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Pakistan Army resorted to heavy shelling and firing at Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, defence officials said on Sunday.

The Pakistani troopers initiated the ceasefire violation at 8.20 p.m., on Saturday at three places in the Krishna Ghati sector.

"They first initiated small arms and automatic gunfire, but later used 82 mm mortars. Our posts effectively retaliated," the officials added.

 

