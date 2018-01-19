Pakistan can't shut eyes on Hafiz Saeed, hide behind flimsy excuses: India

on Friday said cannot keep its eyes shut over (JuD) Hafiz Saeed, mastermind of the 2008 terror attacks.

In his briefing here, pointed to the fact that Saeed is a globally designated terrorist.

" has to fulfil its international obligations and demonstrate seriousness in taking action against such global terrorists and not hide behind flimsy excuses," Kumar said.

"You can't close your eyes and pretend that nothing has happened.

They have to realise what is there in front of them and they have to take action against such people who are operating and are allowed to freely operate from their soil."

The spokesperson's remarks came after earlier this week decided not to prosecute Saeed, referring to him as "Sahib" in an interview to Geo News. He said there was no case against the JuD in

On Thursday, the US said that Saeed should be prosecuted to the "fullest extent of the law" as regards him as a terrorist.

has sent a message to to act against Saeed, State Department said.