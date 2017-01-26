Pakistan captures 36 Indian fishermen

They also seized their 6 boats off Gujarat coast in the Arabian sea

Maritime Security Agency on Thursday captured 36 and seized their six boats off coast in the Arabian sea, an official of Porbandar-based National Fishworkers' Forum (NFF) said.



These fishermen were apprehended by the PMSA near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), NFF secretary, Manish Lodhari told PTI.



"As per the primary information received from other fishermen in the sea, 36 fishermen on six fishing boats were apprehended by the Pakistani agency near Jakhau coast today and are being taken to port", Lodhari said.



He also feared that some more fishermen and their boats may have been captured by the PMSA along with these 36 fishermen.



"We will have a clear picture only after these boats reach port by tomorrow" said Lodhari, who remains in touch with Pak authorities to know the status of captured fishermen.



are apprehended on regular intervals by Pak agency from the sea, claiming that they had entered in their waters after crossing IMBL.



In December last year, at least 65 fishermen on board 13 boats were captured by the Pak agency.

