Pakistan captures six fishermen off Gujarat coast

A day after capturing 23 Indian fishermen, Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Thursday again apprehended six fishermen and seized a boat off coast, the Fishworkers' Forum (NFF) said.

A fishing boat registered at Porbandar was seized by PMSA near the International Maritime Border Line, NFF secretary Manish Lodhari told PTI.

"Six fishermen on the boat were captured by the Pak agency near Jakhau coast. We have learnt that they are now being taken to port," Lodhari said.



On Wednesday, PMSA had apprehended 23 and seized four boats in the same area.