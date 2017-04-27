TRENDING ON BS
Veteran actor Vinod Khanna cremated, Bollywood pays tribute
Pakistan captures six fishermen off Gujarat coast

On Wednesday, 23 Indian fishermen were apprehended from the same area

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Indian fishermen, Pakistan, India
Arrested Indian fishermen in police custody in Karachi, Pakistan on Thursday. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

A day after capturing 23 Indian fishermen, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Thursday again apprehended six fishermen and seized a boat off Gujarat coast, the National Fishworkers' Forum (NFF) said.

A fishing boat registered at Porbandar was seized by PMSA near the International Maritime Border Line, NFF secretary Manish Lodhari told PTI.

"Six fishermen on the boat were captured by the Pak agency near Jakhau coast. We have learnt that they are now being taken to Karachi port," Lodhari said.

On Wednesday, PMSA had apprehended 23 Indian fishermen and seized four boats in the same area.

