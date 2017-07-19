Pakistan ceasefire violation: 2 Army men killed, 6 injured in Kashmir

Two Army jawans were killed and 6 people, including 3 civilians, were injured as Pakistani troops pounded several villages and forward areas with mortar bombs along the Line of Control (LoC) in today, officials said.



Terrorists also made a bid to infiltrate into Kashmir from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) via the Gurez sector which was foiled by the Indian troops who killed one of the infiltrators, the officials said.



Over 8,000 people have been affected by Pakistani shelling during the last two days and 3,361 border migrants have been housed in camps.Nine people, including 6 soldiers, were killed and 18 injured in over a dozen ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army along the this month.The Pakistani troops targeted several areas of Rajouri, Poonch and Kupwara districts of along the LoC, they said, adding that the Indian troops retaliated.The Pakistani shelling put lives of hundreds of school children at risk in Rajouri district.The authorities rescued over 250 people. Among them were 217 students, who were trapped in three schools in Kadali and Seha areas of Rajouri near the for 6 hours. They were evacuated in bulletproof vehicles, according to Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri Shahid Iqbal Choudhary."Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked firing on posts in Naushera sector in Rajouri at around 1350 hours today. The retaliated strongly and effectively," the defence spokesman said.An Army sepoy Jaspreet Singh was killed in the Pakistani shelling in Naushera sector in Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.The 24-year-old jawan hailed from Talwandi in Moga district of Punjab. He is survived by his parents, he added."The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," he said.Three civilians were injured in Pakistani shelling along the in Naushera sector, the DC said, adding that they have been hospitalised.The reports said that three Army jawans also suffered injuries in exchanges of the firing and shelling along They were hospitalised.Another Army jawan was killed in Pakistani firing in the Nowgam sector of Kashmir Valley, an army official said.Over 8,000 people, including 3,000 in Naushera and 5,000 in Manjakote-Rajdhani-Panjgrain-Naika, have been affected by Pakistani shelling during the last two days."3,361 border migrants have been given shelter in camps set up by the government in safer areas along the in Rajouri district," the DC said.Earlier day, the Army in unprovoked and indiscriminate firing, used small arms, automatics and mortars from 0645 hours in Bhimbher Gali (Rajouri) and Poonch sectors along the LoC, the spokesman said.According to reports, one jawan suffered minor splinter injuries in the exchange of the fire in the Bhimbher Gali sector.The Pakistani Army also targeted civilian areas and posts along the in Bhimbher Gali and Balakote sectors of Rajouri district as well as the Poonch sector triggering fear among residents.Yesterday, the Army had fired on posts in Rajouri, Poonch and Baramulla districts, officials said.Naik Muddasar Ahmed was killed when mortar shells landed on his bunker. Ahmed, who hailed from Duchoo village, is survived by his wife and two children.had shelled mortars on civilian areas yesterday in which nine-year-old Sajada Kouser was killed at Baroti, officials said, adding that two other civilians and a jawan were also injured in Rajouri.