Pakistan ceasefire violation along LoC kills girl, Indian army jawan

An Army jawan and a nine-year-old girl were killed while three persons injured in heavy firing and mortar shelling by the Army along the in Poonch and Rajouri districts of today.



The retaliated, triggering heavy exchanges.



"The Army initiated unprovoked firing on posts in Rajouri sector and Poonch district at around 0730 hours. The retaliated strongly and effectively", a Defence spokesman said.In the fire exchange, Naik Muddasar Ahmed was grievously injured when mortar shells landed on his bunker, the spokesman said, adding that he was evacuated to the MI room where he succumbed to injuries.37-year-old Ahmed, who belonged to village Duchoo, is survived by wife Shaheena Muddasar and two children."Ahmed was a brave and sincere soldier. He loved his job to the core," the spokesman said. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, he said.also shelled mortars on civilian areas in Balakote, Manjakote and Baroti belts, a police officer said.In the firing and shelling, 9-year-old Sajada Houser was killed at Baroti, police officer said.A senior district official of Rajouri said two civilians were injured in shelling in Manjakote belt of Rajouri district and have been hospitalised. A jawan was also injured, he said.All schools in border of Manajote and Balakote belts are closed and people have been advised not to come out of their homes in view of the heavy shelling, they said.Seven persons, including four jawans were killed, in ceasefire violations by Army along the in in July this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)