Pakistan ceasefire violation: Bodies of two Indian soldiers mutilated

The Army killed two Indian soldiers in unprovoked cross-border firing and mutilated their bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, the said on Monday.

The "despicable act" occurred at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu region, the Northern Command said, and warned of "appropriate response" to "an unsoldierly act by the Army".

The ceasefire violation took place around 8:30 AM. A junior commissioned officer of the army and a BSF head constable were killed in the attack, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said.

"At about 8:30 AM, there was heavy firing from Pakistani (army) posts at BSF posts along the in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district with rockets and automatic weapons," the officer told PTI.

Another BSF jawan was injured in the firing.

Troops guarding the borderline retaliated effectively, the officer said.

Pakistani troops breached the truce along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri sectors seven times last month.

They violated the ceasefire in Poonch sector on April 19 and shelled mortars on forward posts in Noushera sector on April 17.

had resorted to firing in the same sector on April 8, in Poonch district on April 5, in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector on April 4 and twice on April 3 in Balakote and (Digwar) Poonch sectors.