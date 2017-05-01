TRENDING ON BS
Pakistan ceasefire violation: Bodies of two Indian soldiers mutilated

Pakistani troops breached truce along LoC seven times last month

IANS & PTI  |  New Delhi & Srinagar 

Border Security Force, BSF
File photo of Border Security Force personnel patrolling a border area. (Photo: PTI)

The Pakistan Army killed two Indian soldiers in unprovoked cross-border firing and mutilated their bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Monday.

The "despicable act" occurred at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu region, the Northern Command said, and warned of "appropriate response" to "an unsoldierly act by the Pakistan Army".

The ceasefire violation took place around 8:30 AM. A junior commissioned officer of the army and a BSF head constable were killed in the attack, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said.

"At about 8:30 AM, there was heavy firing from Pakistani (army) posts at BSF posts along the LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district with rockets and automatic weapons," the officer told PTI.

Another BSF jawan was injured in the firing.

Troops guarding the borderline retaliated effectively, the officer said.

Pakistani troops breached the truce along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri sectors seven times last month.

They violated the ceasefire in Poonch sector on April 19 and shelled mortars on forward posts in Noushera sector on April 17.

Pakistan had resorted to firing in the same sector on April 8, in Poonch district on April 5, in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector on April 4 and twice on April 3 in Balakote and (Digwar) Poonch sectors.

