Pakistan claims Jadhav providing 'crucial information' on terror attacks

Pakistan also claimed to have enough evidence to prove that Jadhav was a 'spy'

has claimed that Indian Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a military court, was providing "crucial intelligence" about the recent terrorist attacks in the country.



"Jadhav continues to provide crucial intelligence with regard to recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan," Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria told Dawn News in an interview.



However, Zakaria did not elaborate on the details of the intelligence being provided by Jadhav.



The Hague-based stayed Jadav's execution on May 18 but it has to decide the issue of jurisdiction in the case, Pakistani officials said.



Meanwhile, Pakistan's Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf told Dawn News that had enough evidence to prove that Jadhav was a "spy".



Ausaf said has information on Jadhav that could not be disclosed due to security reasons.



"The evidence would only be presented before the once it resumes the hearing," he said.



Ausaf said the ICJ's 'procedural order' of May 18 was neither Pakistan's defeat nor India's success and emphasised that when the case re-starts, " would be on solid ground to win".



Responding to a question regarding the constitution of a new legal team, Ausaf said that there were no plans to change the team. However, he said it would be "expanded".



When asked why he did not represent at the May 15 hearing at the ICJ, Ausaf claimed that he "knew prior to the judgement that the is going to announce the provisional order".



Jadhav, 46, was last month sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "involvement in espionage and sabotage activities" against the country.



The on May 18 stayed the execution of Jadhav.



The ruling triggered criticism of the Foreign Office for its "poor handling" and also for its choice of attorney Khawar Qureshi, who presented Pakistan's case before the

