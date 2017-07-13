Pakistan considering visa request of Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother: Reports

The Pakistani Foreign Office on Thursday said that they are considering the External Affairs Ministry's request of granting to Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother.

According to the Express Tribune, Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria has confirmed the news.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, earlier on Monday, took on Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz for not entertaining the request for to the mother of former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death for alleged espionage.

