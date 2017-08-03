Pakistan constructing 6 dams in PoK with China's assistance: V K Singh

-
Pakistan is constructing six dams on the Indus river in PoK with China's assistance and India has made demarches to both Islamabad and Beijing conveying that it is in violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.
According to the government's information, Pakistan is constructing six dams on the Indus river in Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir with assistance committed to those projects by China, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said in a written reply.
"India has a clear and consistent position that these territories are illegally occupied by Pakistan and that any collaborative activity there is in violation of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.
"Accordingly, we have made demarches to both Pakistan and China conveying the position. The government will continue to maintain this position," Singh added.
