Pakistan Cricket Board demands $70 mn from BCCI for unplayed series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday sent a legal notice to the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday to form a committee to settle its dispute with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The PCB has sought ICC's help against BCCI for not honouring its promise of playing bilateral series with Pakistan.
The Express Tribune reports, a three-member dispute panel is likely to be formed following the notice, which will constitute, Michael Beloff, the chairman of Disputes Resolution Committee in chair, and the other two members to be nominated by claimant (PCB) and defendant (BCCI).
India has not been involved in any bilateral series with the neighbouring country since the 2012-13 limited-overs series which comprised of two T20Is and three ODIs in India.
The PCB is also claiming up to $70 million from the BCCI for missed series in 2014 and 2015.
In June 2014, the BCCI and the PCB signed an agreement during the ICC annual conference in Melbourne to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023.
However, the series never commenced in the wake of political tensions between the two countries.
But, as per the ICC Future Tours Programme, each of its member countries has to play at least once against each other.
If India does not play Pakistan, it will eventually lose point to the rival country.
