Pakistan grants nationality to 298 Indians in 5 years

has granted to at least 298 Indian emigrants in the last five years, according to the interior ministry.



"From 2012 till April 14, 2017, a total number of 298 Indian emigrants have been granted Pakistani citizenship," the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.



The statement was issued in response to a question by the ruling Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker in the Assembly, the Express Tribune reported.In 2012, 48 Indian emigrants were granted Pakistani nationality, which rose to 75 in 2013 and 76 in 2014.Only 15 were given in 2015, while 69 got it in 2016, until April 14 this year, 15 got nationality, the statement said.is believed to be a country where getting has always been a difficult task, but innumerable illegal immigrants from many countries, especially India, Afghanistan, and Burma, are living in Islamabad, it added.There is one well-known case of awarding Pakistani to an Indian in the recent past.An Indian woman, whose husband died years ago, was granted Pakistani citizenship on the order of former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in March last year.Her citizenship application had been pending with the ministry since 2008. The woman had been married to a Pakistani man a long time back. After his death, her stepsons allegedly deprived her of her inheritance.