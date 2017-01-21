Pakistan hands over Indian soldier as goodwill gesture

on Saturday in a "goodwill gesture" returned Chandu Babulal Chavan, who inadvertently crossed the in September last year.

According to an ISPR statement, Sepoy Chavan, stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, "deserted his post at the due to his grievances of maltreatment against his commanders".

"He willfully crossed on September 29, 2016 and surrendered himself to Army," the Army's media wing said.

It said that "as a gesture of goodwill and in continuation of our efforts to maintain peace and tranquillity along and WB (International Border), Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chavan has been convinced to return to his own country and will be handed over to Indian authorities at Wagah Border on humanitarian grounds."

Chavan, 22, was posted with 37 Rashtriya Rifles at Mendhar, Jammu and Kashmir and on September 29, just hours after the Indian Army's surgical strikes had "inadvertently crossed LoC" to the side.

His grandmother suffered a cardiac arrest and died after the family was informed that he was captured by the Army.

India had been in regular touch with for the release of Chavan.