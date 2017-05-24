Pakistan jets fly near Siachen, no violation of India's air space, says IAF

Mirage jets of PAF are part of exercises since the forward base was made operational

flew near the Siachen Glacier on Wednesday, according to a media report in Islamabad, but sources said there was no violation of India's air space.



Air Force (PAF) fighter jets made flights near Siachen Glacier this morning, Samaa TV reported.



Quoting sources, the report said all of PAF's forward operating bases have been made fully operational.



Mirage jets of PAF are part of exercises since the forward base was made operational.



In New Delhi, sources said there was no violation of India's air space.



The report came a day after the announced that it launched "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistani positions across the Line of Control earlier this month, inflicting some damage.



Pakistan's Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman visited the forward airbase in Skardu today and flew a Mirage jet, the report said.



According to PAF, Aman the pilots and technical staff of the fighting force. A fighter squadron carried out higher and lower altitude flights.



The Siachen glacier is the highest battleground on the earth. It is located in the eastern Karakoram range in the Himalayan mountains where the Line of Control between and ends.

