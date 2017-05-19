Pakistan keeps mum on Kulbhushan Jadhav's condition

may have got a breather from the (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, but his well-being still remains a matter of concern as has provided no information about his location or health condition.

The had on Thursday stayed the execution of 46-year-old Jadhav, who was sentenced to death last month by a military court that convicted him of alleged spying and subversive activities. The retired Indian Navy officer has been in custody for more than a year.

According to government sources, since the case has reached the international court, it is incumbent on to produce "material evidence" about his whereabout and well- being.

They also stressed on the requirement for to produce evidence of proper trial which it claimed to have conducted in the case.

Asked if the government has information on Jadhav's location in Pakistan, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, "As of today, the government has not provided any information about Jadhav's condition or where he has been kept there. This has been a matter of concern."

Last month, had also asked the government to provide a report on his medical condition.

On Jadhav's appeal process, he said, "Unfortunately, has no information on the issue."

There is also no information on what has happened to the appeal by Jadhav's mother which was handed over to the foreign secretary by the Indian high commissioner in Islamabad, he added.

According to the Pakistani side, Jadhav had 40 days to appeal from the date of verdict which was April 10.

Baglay also noted that as per the information available, has also not taken any action on the visa request by Jadhav's family to travel to to meet him and appeal in person, if required.

claims its security forces arrested the Indian from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.

However, maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.