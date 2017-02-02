Pakistan launches its first ceasefire violation in 2017; BSF post targeted

In the first along the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) this year, today fired gunshots and hurled grenades at a post in the Samba sector.

Officials said gunshots were fired and grenades launched around 3:30 PM at the Border Security Force post, Katao, in the Samba sector, which was retaliated by the border guarding force.

They said rapid rounds of gunfire and about half a dozen grenades were shot at the border post, near the Bobiyan post, which has been targeted by forces a number of times.

"No loss has been reported from the post," they said.

They added this breach of ceasefire along the IB is the first this year as the last such incident was reported on the intervening night of November 29-30.