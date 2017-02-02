TRENDING ON BS
Pakistan launches its first ceasefire violation in 2017; BSF post targeted

Gunshots were fired & grenades launched at the BSF post in Katao around 3:30 PM

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, in Pallanwal sector, about 75 kilometers from Jammu.

In the first ceasefire violation along the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) this year, Pakistan today fired gunshots and hurled grenades at a BSF post in the Samba sector.

Officials said gunshots were fired and grenades launched around 3:30 PM at the Border Security Force post, Katao, in the Samba sector, which was retaliated by the border guarding force.

They said rapid rounds of gunfire and about half a dozen grenades were shot at the border post, near the Bobiyan post, which has been targeted by Pakistan forces a number of times.

"No loss has been reported from the BSF post," they said.

They added this breach of ceasefire along the IB is the first this year as the last such incident was reported on the intervening night of November 29-30.

