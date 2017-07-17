Pakistan media report of Indian soldiers casualties in Sikkim baseless: MEA

-
India on Monday termed as "utterly baseless, malicious and mischievous" a report about casualties of Indian soldiers in Sikkim due to military action with another country.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay also said that no cognisance should be taken of these reports by responsible media.
"Such reports are utterly baseless, malicious and mischievous," Baglay said in response to a query on reports in Pakistani media.
His reaction came after a Pakistani media organisation reported at least 158 Indian soldiers have been killed on Monday as China fired rockets across the border on Indian border installations.
