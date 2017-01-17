Pakistan must walk away from terror for dialogue with India: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Tuesday asked to distance itself from if it wants a dialogue with India.

" alone cannot walk the path of peace. It also has to be Pakistan's journey to make. must walk away from terror if it wants to walk towards dialogue with India," said Modi in his inaugural address at the second edition of the "Raisina Dialogue", India's flagship geo-political conference.

Following the September 18 attack on the Indian army camp in the Uri town of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving 19 dead and the retaliatory attack of the Indian Army on terrorist launching pads across the Line of Control in the intervening night of the 28 and 29 September, relations between the two countries are at an all-time low.

declined to attend the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Summit to be held in Islamabad on November, and as many others followed its lead, the meet was postponed.

Prime Minister on Tuesday said that reforms alone were not enough unless they transformed the economy and society.

Addressing the second edition of the "Raisina Dialogue", India's flagship geo-political conference, Modi also said India's transformation was not separated from its external contacts.

"In 2014, the people of ushered in a new normal. Speaking in one voice, they entrusted my government with the mandate to change. Change not just of attitudes but of mindset, change of state from depth to purposeful action, change to take bold decisions," he said.

"The mandate in which reform would not be enough unless it transforms our economy and society," said Modi.

"Every day at work, my 'to-do' list is guided by the constant drive to reform and transform for prosperity and security of all Indians," he said.