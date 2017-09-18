JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Lies, propaganda: Narmada Bachao Andolan on Modi's Sardar Sarovar Dam claim
Business Standard

Ceasefire violation: 2 killed, 6 injured as Pak shells posts in J&K's Arnia

Ten BSF border outposts and 10 villages in Arnia were targeted since the last four days

IANS  |  Jammu 

army, BSF, soldiers, LOC, security, forces, jawans
Representative Image of security forces

Pakistan Rangers resorted to heavy shelling on Monday across the international border in Jammu and Kashmir for the fourth consecutive day, police said.

"They used 81 mm mortars, automatics and small weapons to target the Indian positions in Arnia sub-sector.

"Heavy firing exchanges which started late Sunday continued till 5 am today (Monday). Border Security Force (BSF) troops were effectively retaliated," police sources said.

Ten BSF border outposts and 10 villages in Arnia were targeted since the last four days.

One civilian and a BSF trooper were killed. Six civilians were injured.

Schools in the areas have been closed and many families living in border villages have started migrating to safer places.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 18 2017. 12:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Rs 2 lakh health coverage @ Rs 8* per day