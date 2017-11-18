Pakistan receives India's response on 'humanitarian offer' for Jadhav

on Saturday confirmed that India's response to Pakistan's 'Humanitarian offer' for former Indian Navy officer was received and is being considered.

"Indian Reply to Pakistan's Humanitarian offer for Commander Jadhav received & is being considered," Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

Earlier, the Government had decided to arrange a meeting of Jadhav with his wife, purely on humanitarian grounds.

A Note Verbale, a diplomatic note that is drafted in third person and is unsigned, in this regard had been sent to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan, Pakistan, over charges of alleged involvement in espionage and subversive activities for India's intelligence agency - the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

On April 10, 2017, Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) in

On May 18, 2017, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the hanging, after approached it against the death sentence.

has appealed to the court to impose emergency measures for Jadhav's execution to be suspended until the legal battle in Hague concludes, while also accusing of violating the Vienna Convention by failing to provide him with consular access and for being in breach of international human rights law.

To this end, India's written response was submitted to registrar Philippe Couvreur of the ICJ. will submit counter-memorial on or before December 13, 2017.