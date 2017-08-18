Pakistan seeks UN attention towards human rights 'abuse' in Kashmir

Pakistan's new Foreign Minister on Friday sought the Secretary General's attention towards the alleged human rights abuses in

Asif strongly condemns "the recent killings in Jammu and as well as harassment of Hurriyat leadership", the Foreign Office (FO) said.

Asif also accused of altering the demography of Jammu and by settling non-Kashmiris in the state and sought the Secretary General's attention towards it, the FO said.

Asif reiterated Pakistan's "moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu and "

This comes after the US State Department's International Religious Freedom Report for 2016 (IRFR) was released on Tuesday in by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

In Pakistan, the IRFR attributed the attacks on Hindus to claims of blasphemy against Islam and said: "Members of religious minority communities stated the was inconsistent in safeguarding minority rights, and official discrimination against Christians, Hindus, Sikhs and Ahmadis persisted."

The report said according to Christian and Hindu organisations girls from those communities "were particularly vulnerable to forced conversions".