Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations along LoC

Pakistan on Tuesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh to protest and condemned the alleged firing by Indian troops along the LoC in which 35-year old woman was killed and one more person was injured.
The Foreign Office said "Director-General (South Asia & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner and "condemned the ceasefire violations by the Indian forces in Khuiratta and Karela Sector on August 7, 2017, resulting in Shahadat of a 35-year old woman, Munira Bibi, in Karela sector and injury to another woman."
"The Director-General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC," the Foreign Office said.
Meanwhile, an encounter is underway on Tuesday between the security forces and terrorists in Drubgam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district as terrorists are believed to be trapped at the encounter site.
Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Monday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla's Silikoot of Jammu and Kashmir in which one Indian soldier was injured.
Indian security forces allege that many times ceasefire violation by Pakistan is aimed at facilitating terrorists to cross over to India.
India has upped the ante against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past and security forces have gunned down many terrorists.
On Aug 2, suspecting the presence of terrorists, the Indian Army and the police, launched a cordon and search operation at Sugan village of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.
In a major breakthrough, LeT chief commander Abu Dujana of Pakistan along with his accomplice Arif were killed in an encounter with security forces at Hakripora village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
