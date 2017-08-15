Pakistan to nominate ad-hoc judge for ICJ hearing in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

The government has begun consultations over the nomination of an for the Jadhav case being heard at the (ICJ) with an ex-attorney general and a former Jordanian premier emerging as the top contenders, a media report said on Tuesday.



had moved the Hague-based against Jadhav's handed down by a Pakistani military court. The had on May 18 restrained from executing the death sentence.



government's functionaries have started consultations for the nomination of an ad-hoc judge, Express Tribune reported, citing sources.During the tenure of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former Supreme Court judge Khalilur Rehman Ramday was approached, but he declined the nomination, the report said.Sources were quoted by the daily as saying that the Attorney General for Pakistan's (AGP) office has recommended the names of senior lawyer and former to the Prime Minister's Office for the nomination of one name as anKhasawneh served as an judge for over a decade, while Khan, a former Attorney General who is seen as the favourite for the job, also has experience in international arbitration cases, having represented eight different countries in international courts.The nomination of the will be finalised after getting inputs from the Foreign Office and the military establishment, the sources said, adding that earlier, government functionaries had also considered the name of former chief justice of Tassaduq Hussain Jillani.An official was quoted as saying that the name of the ad- hoc judge will be finalised next month, soon after the Indian side files its documents.Meanwhile, Bar Council (PBC) representative Raheel Kamran Sheikh has called upon the government to seek Parliament's approval on the appointment of theOnly one person has previously been appointed as judge in Pakistan's history — former foreign minister Zafarullah Khan, who was appointed in 1954 and later became the president of the court.Yaqub Ali Khan and Sharifuddin Pirzada both served as ad-hoc judges, as did Zafarullah.