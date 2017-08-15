TRENDING ON BS
Indian border guards foil Chinese Army's incursion bid in Ladakh twice
Pakistan troops violate ceasefire in Uri sector on Independence Day

'Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing at two places in Uri sector today,' said an official

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Generic image of Indian Army jawans patrolling along the Line of Control. Photo: PTI
Pakistan troops violated ceasefire on Independence Day on Tuesday by firing at two places along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring a woman.

A police official said Hanifa Begum was hit in one leg and an arm by the bullets from across the LoC.


"Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing at two places in Uri sector today," an army official said.

She was given first aid at a military camp before being moved to a civilian hospital for treatment.

This is for the third consecutive day on Tuesday that Pakistan troops have violated ceasefire along the LoC in North Kashmir.

