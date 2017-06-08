Pakistan using cash donated at shrines to spread terror in India: Report

Times of India reported on Thursday while citing recently arrested spy Deena Khan's interrogation. Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been using money collected from donation boxes set up by its agents at shrines in Rajasthan to fund terrorist activities in the state's border villages, thereported on Thursday while citing recently arrested spy Deena Khan's interrogation.

According to the report, Khan, who ran a small Mazar in the Chohtan village of the state's Barmer district, revealed to his interrogators from the that he had distributed Rs 3.5 lakh from the donations to the Mazar to other spies. A senior intelligence officer from the state told the daily that these funds were passed on to other spies like Satram Maheswari and his nephew Vinod Maheswari, among others.

Khan, the report added, got his instructions on how to distribute these funds from his handlers over phone.

According to another report by the daily on June 2, Khan and his two assistants were arrested by the state police under the Official Secrets Act. According to the same report, Maheswari and his nephew were arrested three months ago, and it was the investigation into their activities that netted Khan.

Better than hawala?

The daily was also informed by security officials that these donation boxes were safer for such nefarious purposes than even the perennially popular hawala route for funding

Just last month, Altaf Qureshi, a 37-year-old hawala operator, who allegedly funded a suspected agent, was arrested.

As reported earlier , Qureshi was arrested from the Masjid Bunder area in South Mumbai in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra anti- squads. Qureshi had allegedly deposited money in the bank account of arrested agent Aftab Ali in Lucknow for carrying out espionage activities, police sources had been quoted as saying.

ATS officials seized a cellphone and Rs 71.57 lakh in cash from Qureshi's house.

The hawala operator, who was in the business at the behest of one Jawed Naviwala, was nabbed after his name cropped up during Aftab's interrogation. Aftab was arrested just days before Qureshi.

Aftab, booked under the Official Secrets Act, had allegedly passed on information about the Indian Army's movements to officers posted at the Pakistan High Commission and also to the ISI, police officials claimed.

He had allegedly provided information about the army's movements and units in Faizabad, Lucknow and Amritsar.