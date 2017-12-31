Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K, Army jawan killed

Pakistani troops again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch district of Jammu and today, killing an Army jawan.



A senior police official said the jawan, posted in a forward area in Noushera sector of Rajouri district, was killed when he was hit by a bullet from across the border in the early hours on Sunday.



Further details are awaited.He said Pakistani troops also fired indiscriminately in Digwar sector of nearby Poonch district.The firing from across the border started around 1 am and continued till 5.30 am, the official said.Amid the spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat yesterday reviewed the operational preparedness of the force here and the prevailing security situation in Jammu andThe Army Chief also visited forward posts along the LoC and interacted with soldiers in Rajouri sector, where an Army Major and three jawans were killed by Pakistani troops on December 23.Jammu and has witnessed a total of 881 ceasefire violations this year, highest in the past seven years, along the LoC and the International Border resulting in the death of 34 people.According to officials, has violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and 771 times till December 10, and 110 times along the IB till November-end.In these incidents of firing from across the border, 30 people -- 14 Army personnel, 12 civilians and four BSF personnel -- were killed.The truce between India and along the International Border, the Line of Control and the Actual Ground Position Line in Jammu and came into force in November 2003.India shares a 3,323-km-long border with of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the LoC fall in Jammu andIn 2016, there were 449 incidents of ceasefire violations in which 13 civilians and 13 government forces personnel were killed and 83 civilians and 99 security personnel were injured.In 2014, there were 583 incidents of in which 14 civilians and three security personnel were killed and 101 civilians and 28 security personnel were injured.In 2015, the number of ceasefire violations were 405; 347 in 2013, 114 in 2012, 62 in 2011 and 70 in 2010.