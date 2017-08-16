Pakistan violates ceasefire for fourth straight day, shells areas in Poonch

on Wednesday violated the ceasefire by forward posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the



This is the fourth consecutive day that Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire along the



" Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 0534 hours in along the Line of Control (LoC)," a defence spokesman said." retaliating strongly and effectively", he added.violated the ceasefire 4 times on August 13 by firing and in Krishnagati, Nowshera and Mankote, resulting in injuries to three jawans.On July 12, Pakistani troops heavily fired on forward posts and civilian areas in Krishnagati and Poonch sectors in which a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a woman were killed.A Pakistani Army shells exploded near a house killing 40-year-old Raqia Bi of Gohlad Kalran on August 12. Naib Subedar Jagram Singh Tomar was also killed in Pakistani firing in Krishnagati sector on August 12.On August 8, Pakistani troops shelled Krishnagati sector of Poonch district, in which Sepoy Pawan Singh Sugra was grievously injured and later succumbed to injuries.On August 7, an Army jawan was injured in a by Pakistani troops along the in Uri sector ofOn August 6, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by firing at Indian posts along the in Baba Khori area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.2017 has seen a sharp increase in ceasefire violations by