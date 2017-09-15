Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Arnia, one BSF jawan killed in firing

A Border Security Force trooper was killed on Friday in ceasefire violation by in Arnia sub-sector of the international border in Jammu district.

sources said here resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions in Arnia sub-sector on Friday morning.

"One trooper has been killed in ceasefire violation by They are using mortars, automatics and small arms to target nine posts in Arnia. troopers are retaliating strongly and effectively", sources said.

"Heavy firing exchanges are now going on in these areas," the sources added.

Panic has gripped scores of border residents living in villages close to the international border in Arnia sub-sector of RS Pura in Jammu district.

Authorities have kept emergency services in readiness to meet any eventuality due to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)