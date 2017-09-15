JUST IN
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Arnia, one BSF jawan killed in firing

Heavy firing exchanges are now going on in these areas, said sources

IANS  |  Jammu 

Representative Image of security forces

A Border Security Force trooper was killed on Friday in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Rangers in Arnia sub-sector of the international border in Jammu district.

BSF sources said here Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions in Arnia sub-sector on Friday morning.

"One BSF trooper has been killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Rangers. They are using mortars, automatics and small arms to target nine BSF posts in Arnia. BSF troopers are retaliating strongly and effectively", BSF sources said.

"Heavy firing exchanges are now going on in these areas," the sources added.

Panic has gripped scores of border residents living in villages close to the international border in Arnia sub-sector of RS Pura in Jammu district.

Authorities have kept emergency services in readiness to meet any eventuality due to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

