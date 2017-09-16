Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir's Arnia, 1 BSF jawan killed

Pakistani troops targeted Indian border outposts and hamlets along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district in overnight firing and shelling, a senior BSF officer said on Saturday.





There have been continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the IB for the past four days, in which one BSF jawan was killed and a few others were injured.Pakistani troops started firing at Indian posts in Arnia sector around midnight, prompting (BSF) personnel to retaliate, the officer said."Firing stopped at 0645 hours," the officer said.One temple, two houses, and three cowsheds were damaged in the Pakistani firing in Sai, Treva and Jabowl villages. Three livestock were killed in the overnight shelling, the officer added.BSF jawan Bijender Bahadur was killed and a villager injured yesterday when Pakistan troops resorted to firing and shelling along the IB in Arnia sector.Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory action by the BSF on Thursday, while three Indian jawans were injured in unprovoked firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Poonch districts on Wednesday.Incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops have increased sharply this year. Until August 1, there have been 285 such actions by the Pakistan army, while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to figures by the