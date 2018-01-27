JUST IN
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kashmir's Nowshera, several houses damaged

Meanwhile, one person has been injured in the firing. He has been admitted to Nowshera district hospital

Agencies  |  Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir) 

Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening at about 4 pm, local officials said here.

The firing, which is still underway, has caused immense damage in some of the houses of the area.

Meanwhile, one person has been injured in the firing.

He has been admitted to Nowshera district hospital.

"There has been an increase in the shelling since the last few days. Required measures have been taken up and if it (the shelling) continues to increase, people will be shifted to nearby shelter camps," said Nowshera Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abdul Sattar.

India and Pakistan did not exchange sweets on the occasion of the Republic Day. Talking to reporters at Attari Wagah border, DG of Border Security Force (BSF) KK Sharma said, "Atmosphere was such that no exchange of sweets took place with Pakistan Rangers on the occasion of the Republic Day." He, however, hoped that "In the coming time old tradition of exchanging sweets will be revived soon". The BSF and Pakistan Rangers have been traditionally sharing sweets on the occasion of Republic Day, Independence Day, Diwali, Eid and other festivals. Sharma added that ceasefire violation was the main issue of discussion during flag meeting with Pakistan. "Both sides agreed that ceasefire violations should be reduced," said Sharma, adding that the BSF never initiates ceasefire violation. In the recent past, Pakistan has been continuously violating ceasefire at the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) The BSF has been on high alert at Punjab's barbed wire fenced 553-km IB with Pakistan.

First Published: Sat, January 27 2018. 10:18 IST

