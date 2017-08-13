Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri, three jawans injured

TRENDING ON BS
Gorkhaland agitation: Rajnath Singh appeals for an end to Darjeeling logjam
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Pakistani troops today violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Kashmir by opening fire at Indian posts, resulting in injuries to three soldiers, officials said.

The Pakistani troops opened fire at Indian positions at Baaz Post in Uri in Baramulla district at around 4 pm, Indian Army sources said.


The sources said three soldiers suffered bullet injuries in the firing and were admitted to the 92 Base Hospital of the Army here.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire thrice in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

