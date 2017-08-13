Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri, three jawans injured

Pakistani troops today violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in sector of Kashmir by opening fire at Indian posts, resulting in injuries to three soldiers, officials said.



The Pakistani troops opened fire at Indian positions at Baaz Post in in at around 4 pm, sources said.



The sources said three soldiers suffered bullet injuries in the firing and were admitted to the 92 Base Hospital of the Army here.Earlier in the day, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire thrice in and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

